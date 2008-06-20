Ubisoft Enters The Play Zone With Sports Party

Finally a publisher comes right out and says it - we're gonna crank out mini-games for the Wii like there was no tomorrow. Ubisoft has launched a new label, Play Zone, focused on delivering fast and fun entertainment for friends and family through mini-games.

The first game to appear under the Play Zone label is Sports Party, which features nine different mini-games with varying difficulty levels. Included are three variations on basketball, croquet, lawn darts, badminton, volley-ball, horse shoes, and mini-golf. Sounds perfect for parents who've grown jaded over this whole fresh-air and sunshine nonsense.