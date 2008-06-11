Ubisoft Still Lovin' That PSP

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When Ubisoft UK managing director Rob Cooper told GamesIndustry.biz that "Sony has gone a little bit too complicated, they've over-specced it, the price is too high and they need to go back to the drawing board and start again" in regard to the PSP, a platform he implied was lacking in direction, he didn't mean that Ubi corporate wasn't still a fan of Sony's machine. On the contrary! The publisher reaffirmed its commitment to the PlayStation Portable today, "clarifying" that it's got the hots for UMD-based gaming.

"We support the PSP with innovative game experiences and plan to publish around 12 PSP games this fiscal year, including titles for some of our top-selling brands", damage controlled a spokesperson. Glad we've got that settled so Ken Kutaragi's "people" can stop with the harassing phone calls and that Yves Guillemot can turn his ignition key without fear of his Beemer exploding.

Ubisoft: We still support the PSP [GI.biz]

