Ubisoft Working On New Driver Game

If a Driver game fails? Try, and try again. That's new franchise owners Ubisoft's thinking (maybe Atari were just bad luck), as a BBC story on British games development contains the unsurprising news that Ubisoft Reflections, in Newcastle, are working on another Driver game. Least, that's what the BBC presenter from the vid below says, and seeing as he's sitting in the studio, and had obviously been hanging with the team, and is pointing at a screen showing a driving game being played, we're prone to believe him.

