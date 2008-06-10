Universe At War Patch Lets Xbox 360, PC Players Duke It Out

Sega and Petroglyph's real time strategy sci-fi game Universe At War: Earth Assault was all patched up today, bringing with it an exhaustive list of changes, tweaks and fixes. The most notable? The saucer's build time was reduced from 30 to 28 seconds. Almost as exciting was the addition of Xbox 360 versus PC cross-play in Ranked, Quickmatch and Conquer the World game modes, something that should make it much, much easier to find a game for Universe At War players.

For the full list of changes implemented in patch 3, hit the jump for details.

General Changes:

Implemented Interoperable cross-play between Xbox and PC players in Ranked, Quickmatch and Conquer the World modes.

Team voice chat fixed so that communication between players is on a team basis during tactical combat

Fixed an issue where difficulty for Achievements was not being tracked correctly resulting in cases where Achievements might not always unlock.

Fixed an issue where the Corruptors would not fire on enemies within their attack radius.

Fixed an issue where Defilers would walk in place if the Project Radiation ability was targeted to close to them.

Fixed an issue where Collectors would stop collecting because they were trying to reach resources outside the playable area.

AI players are now added to custom multiplayer sessions with unique colour and team settings.

In replays objects should no longer be tinted as if under the fog of war.

Implemented a quality of service check for multiplayer games to improve game matching, especially in Conquer the World mode.

Fixed an issue where Altea's aura would not un-phase enemy units.

Fixed an issue where Avengers would take zero pop-cap.

Fixed an issue where cloaked units that have been in the sight radius of a Sight-linked unit loose their ability to cloak until Sight link is removed.

Fixed an issue that was having a Conquer the World player leave the session if the other player disconnected BEFORE the stats results could be reported, preventing the player who remained connected from getting the win.

Fixed an issue where the light/dark mode was not properly reset during a tactical battle restart.

Fixed an issue where units selected in a group would not respond to orders if some were locked down by a Hacker.

Forged Alliance Achievement Renamed to Peacebringer. Requires the player to defeat 2 ranked game or CTW opponents on the opposite platform.

Xbox 360 Specific Changes:

Performance optimizations.

Fixed a random game freeze issue related to particles.

Fixed a random game freeze related to voice chat.

Fixed several Out of Sync issues, including a high-latency issues which would

cause the game to go OOS instead of correctly waiting for players.

Added Guard mode to the special ability carousel.

Added Patrol mode to the special ability carousel.

Fixed an issue where network selection lag would cause the carousel to never come up.

Fixed an issue where the build queues selected from the Command carousel would randomly disappear in battle.

Fixed an issue with paint select decal selecting units outside its radius.

Mirabel now plays her unit responses.

Fixed an issue with Foo cores not adhering to double-click movement rules.

Fixed an issue where Hackers were able to be built without the Science Center.

Fixed the invisible radar map issue in the Novus Homeworld tutorial.

Fixed an issue where the A button might appear behind something in the Novus patch menu.

If saving a replay to a full memory unit an appropriate error message is now displayed.

Players can no longer incorrectly bring up the pause menu at the battle end screen.

Multiplayer is now properly paused when the Battle End Screen is activated after the game is over, so you don't get continuing sound and rumble effects.

Fixed an issue that was causing the skirmish lobby to force the pop cap *UP* to 60 if you added 3 AI even if your chosen pop cap was less than 60.

Fixed an issue where the Y button prompt appears off the Radar Map and fails to function when maximum build cap is reached.

Fixed an issue with accepting an invite while the attract movie is up.

Fixed issue with white texture showing up for the neutral detection array's scan pulse ability.

PC Specific Changes:

Added Patrol mode via hotkey: Ctrl+A

Added progress bars to display unit/upgrade production in tactical and global modes.

Added multi-threaded support for systems with multi-core processors providing a large performance increase on those systems.

Research now available in Single Player Campaign.

Fixed an issue where using a laptop with a touchpad containing a horizontal and verticals scroll touch option would break the mini-map.

Fixed an issue where the help text would display off screen.

Fixed an issue where dropdown text would get cut off at extremely high resolutions.

Fixed an issue where tooltips for the capture ability would give an incorrect time.

We now hide the Private Game combo box when hosting, so you must make the decision about hosting a private game when you first create the session ... you can't change your mind later.

Fixed an issue which was preventing disconnected game notices from ever being displayed.

Game now pauses when LIVE dialoguescreen is up.

Fixed an issue which was causing multiplayer games from ending properly if the game was minimised when the battle ended. In Conquer the World this could prevent a player from being awarded a territory in some cases.

We now check save files to make sure they haven't been corrupted on the PC.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when holding ALT key while loading and saving a game.

Fixed an issue with the research tree and other menus closing intermittently while in a MP game.

Novus Balance Changes:

Hackers now autonomously lock down targets in range.

Constructors now repair 14% faster.

Increased Constructor's FOW reveal by 20%.

Reduced Constructor's build time from 18 to 13 seconds.

Reduced Constructor's price from 650 to 500.

Increased Constructor's crush defence from 10 to 30.

Increased Founder's Prowess health from 900 to 1100.

Increased Founder's FOW reveal range in Prowess mode.

Increased Founder's health from 500 to 650 in performance mode.

Decreased Vertigo's FOW by 10%.

Increased Vertigo's health from 700 to 775.

Increased Vertigo's guard radius by 15%.

Increased Mirabel's base weapon damage by 20%.

Decreased Mirabel's Snipe recharge from 55 to 52 seconds.

Increased Mirabel's missile damage volley by 10%.

Increased Mirabel's missile speed by 10%.

Decreased Mirabel's missile range by 25%.

Increased Amplifier's movement speed by 10%.

Changed Amplifier's armour from light to heavy.

Decreased Amplifier's global cost from 450 to 400.

Decreased Amplifier's tactical cost from 900 to 800.

Decreased Amplifier's build time from 28 to 26 seconds.

Increased Amplifier's guard range by 15%.

Increased Amplifier's crush from 6 to 21.

Increased Field Inverter's FOW reveal by 15%.

Decreased Field Inverter's global cost from 600 to 500.

Decreased Field Inverter's tactical build time from 30 to 28 seconds.

Increased Field Inverter's guard range by 25%.

Increased Field Inverter's shield mode walk speed by 25%.

Increased Field Inverter's damage by 15%.

Decreased Hacker's speed by 15%

Increased Hacker's guard radius by 20%

Increased Hacker's cost from 500 to 600.

Decreased Hacker's max targeting range on lockdown ability by 15%

Increased Ohm's max attack range by 25%.

Increased Ohm's run speed by 10%.

Increased Ohm's health by 15%.

Increased Ohm's guard radius by 20%.

Decreased Corruptor's cost from 600 to 5 00.

Increased Corruptor's guard radius by 20%.

Hierarchy Balance Changes:

Increased Kamal's health 900.

Decreased Kamal's FOW reveal by 20%

Increased Nufai's health from 700 to 750.

Increased Nufai's guard radius by 15%

Increased Defiler's cost from 775 to 850.

Increased Defiler's build time from 26 to 30 seconds.

Increased Defiler popcap from 3-5 (updated)

Increased Saucer's guard radius by 10%

Increased Saucer's popcap from 3 to 4.

Decreased Saucer's build time from 30 to 28 seconds.

Decreased Saucer's cost from 825 to 750.

Increased Saucer's speed by 10%.

Masari Balance Changes:

Decreased Light Mine damage by 50% for standard and upgraded figment mines.

Increased Charos, Zessus, Altea and Disciple's guard radius by 15%

Increased Zessus' health from 800 to 850.

Decreased Altea's walk speed for both light and dark modes by 15%

Increased Altea's health from 600 to 725