Opening Gameplay and MGS4 Unboxing, Start Menu Videos


UPDATE: the above is claimed to be the first nine minutes of gameplay in Metal Gear Solid 4.

Since we were tipped to both the unboxing video and the opening sequence around 6 pm Crecente time, we've been flooded with tips to other videos. The above, uploaded within the past hour, was cut to fit YouTube's 10 minute requirement.

After the jump, video of someone unboxing the 80 GB PS3 Metal Gear Solid 4 bundle four days before the street date. It's 5 minutes in a single take so, looks pretty legit. Also after the jump, another video showing the MGS4 intro/start menu video.

The unboxing:

The start menu video:

MGS4 Start Menu Video [YouTube, thanks reader Y. Liu — twice!]

