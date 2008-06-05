Upright New Persona 3, Oneechanbara VorteX Figurines

Japanese figure maker Alter has put up new listings for its fall figurine line-up which includes a Persona 3 Elizabeth from sculptor Fumiki Saitou and an Oneechanbara VorteX Aya from Goutarou Takeuchi. The Elizabeth (pictured) is 22cm tall and books at ¥6,090 (US$58), while the Aya (after the jump) is 25cm tall and priced at ¥8,190 (US$78). Aya, of course, is more expensive because she is 3cm higher and not because she is in her skippies and carrying swords. Oh no.

