USB HDD on Nintendo Horizon?

There's plenty of chatter about a seeming run-of-the-mill job posting but, admittedly, it might foreshadow something even for those of us who have qualifications necessary to work for Nintendo. Here 'tis:

CONTRACT - Software/Hardware Tester

Description of Duties

—-> * Creating and executing a test plan for Wii's USB devices <——
* Executing test plans with great attention to detail and documenting bugs
* Writing test procedure documents, gathering, and learning required software/hardware
* Reproducing bug reports and helping find work-arounds or resolutions

The talky-talk going around surmises that it involves USB HDDs to store all those swell WiiWare games Ninty's been pushing out. Me, I think it's a USB George Foreman grill, but then I don't represent the cutting edge of blog thought.

Nintendo Looking Into USB Attachments? [Nintencast, via Codenamerevolution and others]

