Vampire Rain: Altered Species Website More Fun Than Actual Game

In a situation like the re-release of an enhanced version of the original dismal failure Vampire Rain for the PlayStation 3 it might have been wise for Ignition Entertainment to pull back a bit on creating the marketing website for the game. As it stands, I've had more fun hunting the undead on the new website for Vampire Rain: Altered Species than I did throughout the whole of the original game.

The website features new trailers, screenshots, character bios, wallpapers, and a nifty night scope mechanic that has you hunting down seven vampires to gain access to the hints and tips section of the site. Perhaps they should just release this for the PS3?

Vampire Rain: Altered Species [Official Website]

  • Dr.Gee Guest

    sounds like a good game

