Viva Piñata: Trouble In Paradise Trailer Wants To Eat Your Insides



Here we see Professor Pester from the Viva Piñata cartoon series, explaining his latest evil plot to tear open our paper friends and devour their innards to his hapless minions, while at the same time showing us around some of the new locales included in the upcoming Viva Piñata: Trouble In Paradise.

While the game is looking great, I am a bit disturbed by this Professor Pester character. Pester just doesn't seem to fit a guy who wants to gnaw on your intestines, liquorice-based as they may be.