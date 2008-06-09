The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Want to buy Metal Gear Solid 4? Head to Kuwait.

While the game doesn't go on sale until June 12th, Reader Snake-87 tips us that as of 10:00AM today his local shop had 500 copies of MGS4. Each copy is priced at 20KD ($AU 79) — and hey, that's pretty damn close to Japan prices! Certainly, this isn't the only store breaking the street date — just the only store we've heard of in Kuwait doing it! Hit the jump to see how well MGS4 goes with Kuwaiti licence plates.

Yep. Pretty well!

Eds Update: Reader Slasher Hawk also snagged a copy in Kuwait for $AU 63.2. Here's a pic of him and his buddies with their purchased copies.

Comments

  • Razor Guest

    I sure hope they got some copies of MGS 4 left out there...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles