Sony have announced that, sometime in the future - probably the near future - they'll be releasing a Warhawk-themed value pack over the PSN. Said pack will roll both Warhawk expansions (Omega Dawn and Operation Broken Mirror) into the single release. As of now there's only British pricing available: the pack will go for £4.99, a charitable offering when you consider they each went for £3.99 when first released. North American pricing can't be too far away.
Warhawk Expansions Bundled In A Combo Pack
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink