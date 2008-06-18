Warren Spector: No More 100-Hour Games, K?

Chatting at the Game Education Summit in Dallas, Warren Spector has spoken out over lengthy single-player games, questioning their place in today's market.

One-hundred-hour games are on the way out. How many of you have finished GTA? Two percent, probably. If we're spending $US 100 million on a game, we want you to see the last level!

Two things: firstly, he's not advocating everyone go casual. Just...if you're making a SP game, don't make one that's SUPER-long, OK? Secondly...he's wrong. While the gaming market is currently expanding, it's not changing. Difference being, people aren't walking away from games like Oblivion to go play Wii Fit. Those guys are still out there, and they still want big, SP games. Be a shame if developers stopped making them.

