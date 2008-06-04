Watch All The Episodes Of Starcade You Can Stomach

Wow. Starcade! I once had to listen to a drunk guy hammer on about Starcade for what felt like hours, his boozy, rum-drenched lips assuring me it was "only the best fuckin show I ever seen, man". Apparently it was some kind of game show, where guys faced off on old arcade games. I'd never seen it myself, but hey, who was I to argue with that kind of passion? Now that I have seen it (the full episodes are up for viewing), I don't know about calling it the "best" - it's no La Linea - but I'd certainly call it "pretty great".

Starcade Episodes [via insert credit]