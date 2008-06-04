Wow. Starcade! I once had to listen to a drunk guy hammer on about Starcade for what felt like hours, his boozy, rum-drenched lips assuring me it was "only the best fuckin show I ever seen, man". Apparently it was some kind of game show, where guys faced off on old arcade games. I'd never seen it myself, but hey, who was I to argue with that kind of passion? Now that I have seen it (the full episodes are up for viewing), I don't know about calling it the "best" - it's no La Linea - but I'd certainly call it "pretty great".
Watch All The Episodes Of Starcade You Can Stomach
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink