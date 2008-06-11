Watch Me Write A Game A Week, And How You Can Help

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

wizkill_1.jpgUpdate: Week 1's game, Wizkill, is available for download.

Above is a screenshot of Wizkill, a roguelike I started writing in the early hours of Monday morning. I often get distracted writing small games like this, with the sad part being that I either never finish them, or they sit unplayed by anyone but me, rotting in cyber oblivion.

No longer! At least for the next few weeks. Starting from this Friday (when I'll upload Wizkill), I'm going to try and code a new game every week. Depending on how popular this feature turns out to be, I'll keep going until I run out of ideas, or it breaks me.

If you'd like to hear more, or feel you can contribute, hit the jump!For our purposes, the "week" will be Monday to Sunday (so I can post the results on a weekday). So I'll upload Wizkill on Friday, and hope to heck I've ironed out most of the bugs. You guys can give it a good play-through over the weekend, and shoot some feedback on Monday. I plan to have each game include a score component, so people can post their final scores in the upload posts.

If you'd like to help, start posting ideas for games you think could be coded in a week. As a rough guide, I spent about two days coding Wizkill, and yesterday play testing, debugging and balancing - something I plan on doing until the end of the week. So the idea can't take more than two and half days to implement, tops.

I've set myself the following guidelines:

1) No amazing graphics, they take too much time and I'm really arse at art.
2) Must have a score component, so you guys can show off your gaming mettle.
3) Must be complete and reasonably bug free.
4) Game must have an ending.
5) All games will be coded in Visual Basic .NET 2005. Probably the worst language to code a game in, but you'd be surprised at what you can do.
6) Game must be playable on most machines, so no 3D API use. Plus, I don't know the first thing about Direct3D or OpenGL.
7) Each game must be coded within the seven days between releases.
8) All code must be original.

That's all I have, but I may add to it as we go. Now, let me know what you think!

  • Vangalorr Guest

    I want to see Kotaku fishing challenge starring the Kotaku NSFW fish.

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    This sounds like it could be fun.

    As far as ideas go, what about a simple side-scrolling platformer, using roguelike graphics and so on?

    0
  • Ben Abraham Guest

    GO GO GO LOGAN! You can do it!

    0
  • RabbidRaven Guest

    Good luck man. I look forward to seeing what you come up with.

    0
  • Grim Guest

    Good luck with this project, can't wait to see the games!

    Just wondering whether you plan on releasing any source with the games or not?

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Grim: Thanks. Source will be available upon request.

    0
  • PippinZ Guest

    Idea for game;
    physics applied to a rocket, where a player can effect a rockets launch and flight through variables like how much water the rocket is carrying and what not. Goal could be a target like the moon, or a certain flight distance, whatever.

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    GO MAN GO

    That could be the name of a game right there.

    0

