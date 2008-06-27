Never mind that the analysts peg the Xbox 360 as Europe's "biggest loser", sales in the continent did double after the price cut. Microsoft is in for the long haul. Just listen to Xbox Europe's David Gosen (pictured) go on and on:

We have some very aggressive plans in terms of investing in this market to be successful. We are in Europe to win. We're not here to come second or third... We are going to invest to win in Europe. There is no question about that.We understand the challenge in the region. We understand what we need to do to continue to drive the growth of the business. What we need to do is not just pay lip service to this but really invest.

Keyword here is "invest", it seems.

'Aggressive investment will ensure Xbox win' [MCVUK]