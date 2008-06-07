What Game Genre Leaves You Cold, Oh So Very Cold?

Time to run at the mouth! It's Friday. So prop up your feet and open your mouth as we close this week with another round of TELL US DAMMIT. How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Whatever!

Earlier we did a post on why first person and third person shooters are not popular in Japan. Many folks don't seem to get the appeal! Fair enough. Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion.

Question: What game genre leaves you cold?