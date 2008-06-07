The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Game Genre Leaves You Cold, Oh So Very Cold?

Time to run at the mouth! It's Friday. So prop up your feet and open your mouth as we close this week with another round of TELL US DAMMIT. How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Whatever!

Earlier we did a post on why first person and third person shooters are not popular in Japan. Many folks don't seem to get the appeal! Fair enough. Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion.

Question: What game genre leaves you cold?

Comments

  • Echidnite Guest

    I dislike most RPGs except Pokemon, pretty much. I also don't like first person shooters, not because I don't see the appeal, but because I can't aim for crap. I've only really started trying them out on the Wii since I can actually aim with a wiimote, and I don't PC game. Oh, and sports games. Absolutely no interest in those whatsoever.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles