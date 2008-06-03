What PS3 Games Japan Gets In June (Hint: MGS4 and...)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Looking at this month's release schedule, it sure looks like a ton of DS games are coming out. After that, looks like the PS2 is getting the most new games, followed by the PS3. The Wii, the PSP and the Xbox 360 are bringing up the rear in number of new games. But wait! Let's take a closer look at this month's PS3 release schedule:

June 5th FIFA Street 3 ¥7329
June 5th Dragon Ball Z Burst Limit ¥7800
June 12th Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots ¥8800
June 12th Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots Special Edition ¥9800
June 12th Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots Premium Pack ¥51800
June 12th Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots With DualShock 3 (Clear Black) ¥49800
June 12th Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots With DualShock 3 (Satin Silver) ¥49800
June 12th Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots With DualShock 3 (Ceramic White) ¥49800
June 26th Quake Wars Enemy Territory ¥7140
June 26th The Darkness ¥7140
Dust Cover Filter 3 Black ¥1554
Dust Cover Filter 3 White ¥1554

So that's actually just four five games compared to the Xbox 360's six game June release and the Wii's seven titles. But you know what, Japanese PS3 owners probably could not care less.

6月にPS3のソフトがたくさん発売する・・・・・・ように見える [Hatimaki]

