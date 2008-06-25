What We Hope The Wii 2 Doesn't Look Like

If gadget mag T3 has any insight into the future of gaming, 2010 is gonna be Hell on Earth. Someone at Nintendo will have some harebrained notion that we want mind controlled games and a new Wii Remote that looks like a, well, "back massager". Of course, we'll be playing the "Wii 2" alongside our hot, blue-haired sex robot girlfriend that we've given a horrible haircut, so it won't be all bad, just regularly depressing.

We'd provide our own conceptual design for the next Nintendo console, but don't really have the time to Photoshop three GameCubes taped together right now.

Nintendo Wii as it might look in 2010 [T3]