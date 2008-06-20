What's Infinite Interactive Made With The Spore Creature Creator?

Everyone's been playing around with the recently-released creature maker for EA's Spore. Even the developers at Infinite Interactive, most famous for the casual/hardcore title Puzzle Quest, have been funnelling their talents into crafting weird and amazing beasts. I2's Aaron Styles sent me a link to the studio's forums, where you can check out its wacky/cute/bizarre creations.

Before you ask, no, nothing looks like a penis. The Wormageddon gets close though.

You can grab the Spore Creature Creator yourself from the New Zealand EA Store. I know, I know, don't ask.

I2's Spore Creatures [Infinite Interactive, thanks Aaron]