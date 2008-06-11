What's The Best Graphics Card For Age of Conan? (Hint: It's the 8800GT)

I've raved about NVIDIA's 8800GT chip before. For less than $200, you can get yourself a 3D card with comparable performance to the company's top-of-the-line $400-$500 offerings. Bang, meet buck.

Hardware review site HardOCP decided to put the 8800GT, along with newer models like the 9800GTX and 9600GT, against Funcom's recently released MMO Age of Conan. The game is one of the prettier online titles available at the moment, so concerns about aging video cards is certainly warranted. If you bought a GeForce 8800GT back when supplies were low, is it a purchase you should be regretting now? From the article:

We experienced some interesting performance results in Age of Conan. We found the GeForce 8800 GT, the GeForce 9800 GTX and the GeForce 9800 GX2 all produced the exact same playable settings in Age of Conan, despite the price differences that exist between them. You could buy three GeForce 8800 GTs for the price of one GeForce 9800 GX2, yet in Age of Conan the GeForce 8800 GT produces the same level of gameplay experience as the GeForce 9800 GX2.

In addition, the 9600GT provides a solid showing for a $150 card, as long as you're willing to pull back on the resolution.

But, when it comes to having the best, without the associated cost, the 8800GT is still king.

Age of Conan Gameplay Performance and IQ [HardOCP]