The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

When Spore PS3 Controller Creatures Rumble!

Spore can be used to re-create 360 controllers. Yay.
Spore can be used to re-create Wii-motes. Yay.

But did you know that Spore has the raw power to re-create PS3 controllers? It can even do that boomerang-looking proto-type controller. This all comes from searching "PS3" in the Sporepedia, a search that also brings up the MGS4 MkII. I haven't found a 2600 joystick in there yet. (Did find the Wii Zapper).

Look through the gallery below for a quartet of Spore PS3 controllers that will walk and scavenge in the land of Spore. I look forward to visiting a Spore world populated by warring factions of game controllers. What are you going to put in your world?

500001672140_lrg.png500002202917_lrg.png500002252009_lrg.png500002634141_lrg.png

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles