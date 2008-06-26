When Spore Wii-mote Monsters Attack!

Back when we posted the Spore Creature Creator created Xbox 360 controller, that was a pretty big deal! Well, if only because everyone was too busy making Penis Monsters. Seems like folks have moved onto other creative endeavours — like the Wii-mote, for example. A quick search turns up twenty or so Wii-mote monsters, all of varying skill level.
Wii-monster [Spore Thanks, Stephen!]
