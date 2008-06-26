The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Who Pitched It?

I read a pitch for the entirely hypothetical (?) Guitar Hero: The Beatles today. Can you guess who wrote it?

When it comes time to script this new game, we hope the developers will notice that the Beatles' two early movies, "A Hard Day's Night" (1964) and "Help!" (1965), came as close to being video games as they could in an era before video games had even been thought of. Those movies embed the band's music in action that's nearly as frenetic and sweetly fun as anything a frenetic kid with a game controller could ask for. We would like to hope that it might also be about the extraordinary musical chemistry of Lennon and McCartney, those long, long hours at Abbey Road and the unreal sense of discovery and freshness that came out of that studio.

Game Informer? Reader's Digest? Answer:

It was the New York Times editorial board, who also admit to "a certain sense of loss" when they consider the idea of a video game about The Beatles. A game about the musical chemistry between Lennon and McCartney? Yeah sure. And how about a Beatles version of Ico scored to "I Want To Hold Your Hand"?

Editorial: Let It Be [New York Times]

[Pic]

