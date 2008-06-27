Who's Having Problems With Super Smash Bros. Brawl?

Do you own Super Smash Bros. Brawl? Has it given you a little trouble?

We've had emails come in from more than a few disgruntled readers, reporting the problems they've encountered with SSBB. The issues appear identical to those that popped up during the game's international debut.

If your copy of SSBB is acting up, drop us a comment describing your situation. Hopefully we can get some attention from Nintendo Australia, and perhaps coax a response from the media-shy organisation.