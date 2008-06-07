Why My GRID Review Is Late

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Any of you folks have a game genre that you truly want to excel at but can't seem to get the hang of? For me that genre is definitely the driving game. Every time a new, promising driving game comes out I rush to the store, head home, and crash for several hours. The only time I've had even modest success is the Burnout series, and that's only because you are supposed to be a danger to yourself and others.

Witness my early attempts at racing here with Codemasters' new multi-format racer GRID, or Race Driver: GRID for you folks in Europe, who apparently need the extra clarification. It's quite sad, but at least I'm having fun, right? As I mention in the video, look for a full review next week, once I get into the swing of things.

