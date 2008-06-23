Why Rick Moranis Won't Be In The Ghostbusters Game

While the upcoming Ghostbusters game will star many of the real film's principal characters - including, crucially, all four Ghostbusters, William Peck and the Stay Puft marshmallow man - not everyone thought signing on was a good idea. Sigourney Weaver, for one. And Rick Moranis is another. But why'd Rick say no? Not like he's exactly busy at the moment. Sierra's Ben Borth:
He made so much money off of Honey I Shrunk The Kids that he retired. He just doesn't want to work anymore.
Oh. Well. Good for you, Rick Moranis.
An Inside Look At The Making Of Ghostbusters [Das Gamer]
