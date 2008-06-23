Why Rick Moranis Won't Be In The Ghostbusters Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While the upcoming Ghostbusters game will star many of the real film's principal characters - including, crucially, all four Ghostbusters, William Peck and the Stay Puft marshmallow man - not everyone thought signing on was a good idea. Sigourney Weaver, for one. And Rick Moranis is another. But why'd Rick say no? Not like he's exactly busy at the moment. Sierra's Ben Borth:

He made so much money off of Honey I Shrunk The Kids that he retired. He just doesn't want to work anymore.

Oh. Well. Good for you, Rick Moranis.

An Inside Look At The Making Of Ghostbusters [Das Gamer]

