Why Won't Duke Nukem Forever Be At E3?

Duke Nukem's development is - according to 3D Realms' Scott Miller - "swimming along nicely". No, "seriously nicely". So it's fair to assume that we'll be seeing it in some kind of capacity at this year's E3, right? Uh, no. It won't be there. At all. Why not? Miller says it's because E3 is now irrelevant. "It's just that we view E3 as irrelevant nowadays. In fact, I wasn't even aware it was coming up". Harsh words from Scott Miller, who is perhaps secretly envious that E3 has a firm date.

