The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Why You Should Comment On Kotaku

I was taking my morning constitutional in a place that shall not be named, flipping through issue five of Wildstorm's World of Warcraft comic book (excellent series, BTW), when I spied an advertisement for the World of Warcraft Figure Prints service...you know, the one that takes a snap of your character and creates a little statue out of it. I must have passed by the page umpteen times, but only now did I notice a shining endorsement from Kotaku in the ad. "Wow...I NEED ONE!!! - Axel - Kotaku.com."

While it's always nice to see your website featured in an advertisement, I couldn't for the life of me figure out who we had writing for us that called themselves Axel. Then it dawned on me...this was a quote taken out of our comments section. Congratulations Axel! You have now embarked on a shining new career in product endorsement. People really do win when they comment on Kotaku!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles