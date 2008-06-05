Wii Advertising: The Brutal Truth

Ah, 2006. Wii advertising. Chopping, shooting, drumming, it could do anything! "We would rike to pray", white cars, the hope of a brighter future for everyone! Hasn't really panned out that way. Maybe it's Nintendo's fault, maybe it's our fault for believing all those jump-around-the-living-room commercials, who knows, what I do know is that every time I watch this clip, then think back to 2006, I giggle myself silly.

[via Next-Gen]