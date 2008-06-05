Wii Advertising: The Brutal Truth

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ah, 2006. Wii advertising. Chopping, shooting, drumming, it could do anything! "We would rike to pray", white cars, the hope of a brighter future for everyone! Hasn't really panned out that way. Maybe it's Nintendo's fault, maybe it's our fault for believing all those jump-around-the-living-room commercials, who knows, what I do know is that every time I watch this clip, then think back to 2006, I giggle myself silly.

