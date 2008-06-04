Wii Castlevania Later This Year?

While Konami Castlevania dude Koji Igarashi has expressed hesitance about the Wii and the Wii-mote in the past, apparently he's warmed up to the Nintendo platform! Comic book mag Preview has let it slip that the franchise is getting a Wii title released this fall. The info slipped while Preview was giving the skinny on the PR campaign for the comic based on PS2 game Castlevania: Curse of Darkness, stating the the comic book will be "cross-promoted with 2008 video game releases, which include games for Nintendo Wii and DS (Fall 2008)". Unconfirmed and unsurprising, really.

Castlevnia Comic [Badger Comics via CVG]