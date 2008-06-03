The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wii Creeping Up On PSP's Sales Overseas

Don't throw yourself on your sword quite yet, Sony Computer Entertainment Japan middle manager, the PSP is still doing just fine in your country, according to Media Create. It's doing fairly spectacularly actually, pushing another 64K in a week. Plus, you've had an amazing run since the release of Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G. But the gap between the PSP and the Wii is becoming narrower, essentially halving from week-to-week. Hey, at least you're not suffering the shame that is the Japanese release of John Woo's Stranglehold, which debuted in 46th place. Ouch!

  • PSP - 64,449
  • Wii - 49,047
  • Nintendo DS - 37,404
  • PlayStation 3 - 9,071
  • PlayStation 2 - 7,189
  • Xbox 360 - 1,947

