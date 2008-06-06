They say that any publicity is good publicity, but CNN host Anderson Cooper's on-air dismissal of Wii Fit probably isn't helping. It would appear that the cable news network's prime time dandy doesn't spend much time brushing up on his video games, as Wii Fit giver Erica Hill mocks him for his mispronunciation and general cluelessness. The silver haired fop doesn't even know to remove one's Italian leather shoes before stepping on the Wii Fit balance board! We suspect it—and the Wii—will be given to a friend who is into "these sort of things," but that Cooper will save the wrapping paper. Thanks for the heads up, Cloud!
Wii Fit Frightens, Confuses Anderson Cooper
