Wii Fit Hula Hoop Girl Hits TRL

Lauren Bernat and boyfriend Giovanny Gutierrez hit MTV's TRL this week to once more deny that video of Bernat shaking her money maker for the camera on Wii Fit was anything other than a bit of friendly voyeurism.

Never mind that in his first, I believe, interview on the subject with Joystick Division he called the whole thing a "spec viral video", leading at least me to think that this was something more than a bit of video tom-foolery. My guess, Nintendo had nothing to do with it, but Gutierrez and fellow marketer Bernat saw a chance to make a name for themselves in the right circles with their vid.

I guess it doesn't really matter, in the end... see what I did there?

