Wii Remote Graf Mod Looks Truly Exciting

And no, not because it raises the prospect of a Wii port of Mark Ecko's Getting up. It's because, when I look at this excellent, home-made modification - crafted by German uni student Martin Lihs - that sees a can of spray paint turned into a fully-functioning Wii Remote, I think of a Wii version of Jet Set Radio (with 1:1 tagging), then I get a little giddy, then I get a little dizzy, then I need to go sit down for a bit.

