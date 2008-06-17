Wii Update Castrates Twilight Princess Hack

A few months back, hackers exploited a modified save game file in Twilight Princess to get access to the Wii. Cue an increase in stuff like homebrew for the system, leading to things as awesome as someone running Full Throttle on their Wii. Well, no more! Nintendo have quietly updated the Wii's menu (v3.3, which does little else but this), and in doing so have closed the loop on that particular exploit, making a lot of homebrew kids very, very sad. It almost goes without saying, but those affected may just want to hold off on installing this update.

Wii Menu Update 3.3 kills Twilight Hack [Wii Fanboy]