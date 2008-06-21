Will Halo Bobbleheads Get You To Comic-Con?

The San Diego Comic-Con is just weeks away! We can't wait! We'd wager that you can't either, considering how spectacular our coverage of last year's show was. If you're planning on going—some days are already sold out!—you'd better make your plans and you'd better make it snappy, because these Halo bobbleheads aren't going to buy themselves.

According to the Bungie weekly update, the Halo developer's presence at Comic-Con 08 will be minimal. Microsoft reps will be in attendance, however, hyping up the next Halo novel and shilling Spartan and Master Chief bobbleheads. Bring cash. Lots.

