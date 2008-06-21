The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Will Halo Bobbleheads Get You To Comic-Con?

The San Diego Comic-Con is just weeks away! We can't wait! We'd wager that you can't either, considering how spectacular our coverage of last year's show was. If you're planning on going—some days are already sold out!—you'd better make your plans and you'd better make it snappy, because these Halo bobbleheads aren't going to buy themselves.

According to the Bungie weekly update, the Halo developer's presence at Comic-Con 08 will be minimal. Microsoft reps will be in attendance, however, hyping up the next Halo novel and shilling Spartan and Master Chief bobbleheads. Bring cash. Lots.

Bungie Weekly Update: 6/20/08 [Bungie.net]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles