Win A Metal Gear Solid 2 Stealth Camo Raiden Figure

Action figures cool. Stealthy action figures, way cooler.

Speaking of stealthy, Ashcraft has been quietly running a contest to give away this kick arse exclusive New York City Comic Con Metal Gear Solid 2 Raiden figure during his night shift. It dawned on me this morning that perhaps you day walkers want a chance at this bit of cool Metal Gear. So here's the deal:

We're having a Metal Gear moustache contest. Contestants must create and wear moustaches made out of anything BUT hair. You have until 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on June 11 to send in a pic of your hairless upper lip moustache. We'll announce the finalists on June 12 and the winner the following day. Send in your entry to kotakutcontestATgmailDOTcom.