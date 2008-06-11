The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Win A Metal Gear Solid 2 Stealth Camo Raiden Figure

Action figures cool. Stealthy action figures, way cooler.

Speaking of stealthy, Ashcraft has been quietly running a contest to give away this kick arse exclusive New York City Comic Con Metal Gear Solid 2 Raiden figure during his night shift. It dawned on me this morning that perhaps you day walkers want a chance at this bit of cool Metal Gear. So here's the deal:

We're having a Metal Gear moustache contest. Contestants must create and wear moustaches made out of anything BUT hair. You have until 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on June 11 to send in a pic of your hairless upper lip moustache. We'll announce the finalists on June 12 and the winner the following day. Send in your entry to kotakutcontestATgmailDOTcom.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles