Win A Metal Gear Solid 2 Stealth Camo Raiden Figure

Action figures cool. Stealthy action figures, way cooler.
Speaking of stealthy, Ashcraft has been quietly running a contest to give away this kick arse exclusive New York City Comic Con Metal Gear Solid 2 Raiden figure during his night shift. It dawned on me this morning that perhaps you day walkers want a chance at this bit of cool Metal Gear. So here's the deal:
We're having a Metal Gear moustache contest. Contestants must create and wear moustaches made out of anything BUT hair. You have until 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on June 11 to send in a pic of your hairless upper lip moustache. We'll announce the finalists on June 12 and the winner the following day. Send in your entry to kotakutcontestATgmailDOTcom.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink