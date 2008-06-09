Witch Touching DS Game Inspires Dirty PC Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

SNK DS title Doki Doki Majo Shinpan let players touch young witches via the DS's touch screen. Using the stylus you can jiggle the witch jubblies! Saucy stuff, but not pornography. Still, it seems to have inspired computer erotic game Majo Michi, which is also set against vaguely reminiscent story plots and character designs, but also lets players touch young witches. It also possible to do other things as well. Players use their mouse for touching — which isn't as lighthearted as the DS stylus. Then again, Majo Michi makes up for the discrepancy other ways, we guess.

This Is Totally Not Safe For Work [Official Site]

