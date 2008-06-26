World of Warcraft Song Coming To Guitar Hero III



So I seem to be the only person who thinks that calling a game Call of Duty: World At War, a clear mash-up of two major brand names, is an Activision-Blizzard merger joke.

Well how about today's news? It's no joke: Starting June 26, PS3 and Xbox 360 Guitar Hero III owners can download — for free — "I am Murloc", a thrash metal song created by WoW developer Blizzard's very own in-house band, Level 70 Elite Tauren Chieftain.

Remember when people were worried that the crossovers between Activision and Blizzard were going the other way? I bet this will go down more smoothly.

The only question is if this was one of Blizzard president/ Level 70 bassist Mike Morhaime's conditions for the merger.

World of Warcraft joins Portal, Halo and God of War as games that have had songs into today's major rhythm games.

Full release after the jump. [PIC]

GNOMES, ELVES AND ORCS THRASH WITH A DIFFERENT AXE AS

WORLD OF WARCRAFT® JAM DEBUTS AS FREE DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT FOR GUITAR HERO® III: LEGENDS OF ROCK

SANTA MONICA, CA - June 25, 2008 - Combining the best selling game of 2007 with the world's most popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game, Blizzard Entertainment®'s World of Warcraft®, players across the globe will soon be shredding to a free downloadable track for Activision Inc.'s (Nasdaq: ATVI) Guitar Hero® III: Legends of Rock.

World of Warcraft players will remember the hit "I am Murloc" as the tongue-in-cheek tribute to the beloved race of fish-people by Blizzard Entertainment's house band, Level 70 Elite Tauren Chieftain. The thrash metal-style song debuted to delighted attendees at Blizzard Entertainment's BlizzCon™ 2005 gaming convention in Anaheim, CA.

Rock stars will be able to rip it up to "I am Murloc" by downloading it on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and the PLAYSTATION®Store for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system starting on June 26, 2008 in advance of the 2008 Blizzard Entertainment Worldwide Invitational held in Paris, France June 28 and June 29.