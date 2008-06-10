World Of World Of Warcraft Launch Coverage From The Onion News Network

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We admittedly slept on the release of the full-fledged sequel to World Of Warcraft, but The Onion doesn't miss a beat, as its coverage of the World Of World Of Warcraft launch helps get us up to speed. The sequel to Blizzard's megahit lets gamers role-play as someone playing WoW, simulating keystrokes and featuring Hot Pockets eating support. Massively multiplayer online games haven't exactly been my cup of tea, but even I got a little tingle seeing a virtual World Of Warcraft player read through the game's Terms of Use Agreement, which looks to make legally binding software agreements fun again.

'Warcraft' Sequel Lets Gamers Play A Character Playing 'Warcraft' [Onion News Network - thanks, Spencer!]

