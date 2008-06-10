World Of World Of Warcraft Launch Coverage From The Onion News Network

We admittedly slept on the release of the full-fledged sequel to World Of Warcraft, but The Onion doesn't miss a beat, as its coverage of the World Of World Of Warcraft launch helps get us up to speed. The sequel to Blizzard's megahit lets gamers role-play as someone playing WoW, simulating keystrokes and featuring Hot Pockets eating support. Massively multiplayer online games haven't exactly been my cup of tea, but even I got a little tingle seeing a virtual World Of Warcraft player read through the game's Terms of Use Agreement, which looks to make legally binding software agreements fun again.

'Warcraft' Sequel Lets Gamers Play A Character Playing 'Warcraft' [Onion News Network - thanks, Spencer!]