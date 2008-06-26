Would You Buy This Portable 360?

From the same guys who brought you the awful "2010" Wii comes a conceptual pipe-dream a little more...sensible. This unnamed Microsoft product takes a 360, shrinks it to handheld size, adds a Zune to it, smooshes their interfaces together then throws a phone in as well. Just for good measure. Looks nice, looks slim, but whoever thought it'd be a good idea to bring the 360's despicable d-pad along for the ride needs a short, sharp slap to the teeth.
Portable XBox 360/Zune Phone Fantasy is Exactly What Microsoft Should Make [Gizmodo]
