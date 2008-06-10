WoW Getting Achievements With Wrath Of The Lich King

You know what World of Warcraft players really need? Another reason not to get up out of their chair, and Blizzard might be giving that to them in the form of in-game achievements in the next expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. According to DeathKnight.info, players in the Wrath of the Lich King alpha can type /achievement to bring up a screen like the one above, which shows various achievements that can be performed for points, which will more than likely then go towards buying gear and such.

As the tag suggests, this is a big old rumour right now, and the screens easily be faked. If you look at the list on the left hand side it does say PVP twice, which is odd, though that could mean battlegrounds PVP and world PVP, with placeholder labels for the time being. If you notice the names of the achievements themselves they are indeed labelled [PH] , which likely stands for placeholder.

Would such a feature make you play more WoW? Imagine logging in on day one of the expansion to discover a list of achievements you've almost already finished. Can't have that, now can we?



WotLK to Introduce Achievement System? [DeathKnight.info via videogaming247]