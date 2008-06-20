WoW Getting Level 30 Mounts

Remember getting your first mount in World of Warcraft? Getting to level 40 and then doing everything in your power to scrape up that 80-90 gold so you could be the guy proudly running past the walking folks in Stranglethorn? Well those days are coming to an end as Blizzard's latest patch notes reveal level 30 apprentice mounts. From the patch notes themselves:

Mounts at 30?! Yes, it's true: Apprentice Riding and mounts are now available at level 30. Training costs 35 gold.

Nice! That stretch between levels 30 and 40 always seemed to go so slow, but this should help alleviate things a bit. Now I've got to get onto the PTR and see what level 30 mounts look like. The 40 mounts already seem pretty sub-par to me, I can only imagine the level 30 ones are missing limbs.

Public Test Realm Patch Notes [World of Warcraft - Thanks Edward!]