Wow, iPhone Games Are EXPENSIVE

Super Monkey Ball, Spore...iPhone gaming sure looks promising. But how much would you pay for a game that, fancy graphics or not, you're playing on your phone? $US 5? $US 15? Hahaha. Not even close. No, according to Spanish mobile studio LemonQuest - who are currently working on an iPhone game - Apple are planning on charging $US 25 for an iPhone game. That's a spicy meatball. Too spicy? Not if iPhone games can be the equivalent of at least a DS game. And if they can manage that, well...that's a bargain!

LemonQuest talks iPhone, ARM and industry consolidation [PocketGamer.biz]

