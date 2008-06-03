Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Three New Fallout 3 Screens Shooting mutants has never been quite so fun. Or non-isometric.
Age Of Conan Girls Get Accidental Boob Job Not the cool kind of boob job. Not that there is a cool kind. I'm just saying... oh, the hole's way too deep now.
100 Games Lined Up For WiiWare That's a lot of WiiWare games. I can't even think of 100 ideas for casual titles.
New Metal Gear Solid 4 Footage I've always wondered where the name "Solid Snake" came from. I try not to think about it because I always come up with inappropriate stuff.
