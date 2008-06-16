Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More Leaks: Forza 3 and Call of Duty Leaked Details On Lips, Microsoft's Answer To SingStar Leak Seems to Confirm Xbox Live Avatars On the Way Leaked marketing material from Microsoft reveals a little more than it would have liked...

Playboy's Jo Garcia Pwns Wii Fit Girl Your early morning dose of, uh, girls and gaming.

Ex-Rockstar Devs Making WiiWare Balance Board Game My guess? Grand Theft Ski. You can laugh later, it's okay.

Why Aren't There More Console MMOs? Because I can't imagine trying to bind all my moves and abilities to a couple of buttons on a controller.

Resistance 2 Gameplay, With Qualifiers It's a good old-fashioned alien shoot-out.

Kotaku Originals: With a Name Like (Fruit) Fuckers, It has to be Good Last but not least, a bunch of original Kotaku US stories.

