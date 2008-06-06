Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

A bunch of stories from THQ's Spring 08 event: Eww, Cool! Deadly Creatures Impressions Awwwww, Look At Him: Checking Out Wall-E SpongeBob Drawn To Life Like Drawn To Life, But With SpongeBob First Impressions Of Viva Pinata: Pocket Paradise Rainbow Connection: Hands On With De Blob Impressions: Lock's Quest Mixes Old-School With Innovative Ideas
And everything else neat that happened overnight: First Duke Nukem Forever Gameplay Video I'd hardly call it a gameplay video, but it's the most action we've seen in a decade.
GTA IV Sold 8.5 Million, Shipped 11 Million So Far Yes, GTA IV has made Take 2 a crapload of cash.
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures Review: Whip it, Whip it Good Nothing like riding elephants and whipping monkeys to get the blood pumping.
Dragonforce 100% On Expert Meet God.
Kojima Productions Says "No MGS4 90 Minute Cutscenes" I could understand 90 minutes of cutscenes, but not a 90-minute cutscene.
