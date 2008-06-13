Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Stan Lee, Ellijah Wood, Carlos Santana... and Crecente Duke it Out With Spore's Creature Creator It doesn't get more cooler - or creepier - than this.

Examining The Antitrust Issues In EA's Take-Two Bid That latest on the EA/Take 2 Interactive front. Oh, those silly antitrust laws, messing up the place!

Guitar Hero Branded DS Announced Yes, because I want my DS to turn me into a walking advertisement. No thanks.