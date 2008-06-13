Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Stan Lee, Ellijah Wood, Carlos Santana... and Crecente Duke it Out With Spore's Creature Creator It doesn't get more cooler - or creepier - than this.
Examining The Antitrust Issues In EA's Take-Two Bid That latest on the EA/Take 2 Interactive front. Oh, those silly antitrust laws, messing up the place!
Guitar Hero Branded DS Announced Yes, because I want my DS to turn me into a walking advertisement. No thanks.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink