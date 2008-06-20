Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

WoW Getting Level 30 Mounts
Running the length of Stranglethorn Vale must have had too many players
stabbing themselves crying in despair.
Godfather Creator's Son Sues Over Game Royalties "You talking to me?" Yes Paramount, he's talking to you.
Don't Expect KOTOR 3, Or Any Other New Lucasarts Games, At E3 To be honest, I wasn't expecting much of anything from E3, so it's cool.
Zero Punctuation Does Not Enjoy Haze, Either Haze isn't as bad as it is... well okay, it's bad.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink