Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Wii Castlevania Revealed! It's A Fighting Game? Hey, at least it's not a DJ game...
Metal Gear Solid 4 Ships Out 3 Million Not a bad number at all, but it makes you think how well it'd have done if it wasn't a PS3 exclusive.
This Is How You Make A Lara Croft Action Figure Now this is the sort of thing I like waking up to in the morning.
Spore Creature Creator fun. Or weirdness. When Spore Wii-mote Monsters Attack! When Spore PS3 Controller Creatures Rumble!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink